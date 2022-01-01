Wontons in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve wontons
DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
|Sichuan Wontons
|$8.50
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
|Hong Kong Wonton
|$9.00
Handmade wontons swimming in homestyle chicken bone broth, char siu, egg noodles, and seasonal greens
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|BBSP Wontons (V)
|$10.00
(V) Wontons filled with black bean, sweet potato, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, with sweet chili sauce. **Contains Soybeans, gluten, and mustard.**
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Wontons
|$7.00
krab, cream cheese, peach-apricot reduction