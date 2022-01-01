Dr. Phillips restaurants you'll love
Bocas Grill & Bar
7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando
|Crispy Arepitas
|$7.50
8 Arepitas accompanied with Cilantro Aioli
|Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill
|$48.00
|Rice Wok Smoked Chicken
|$15.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Hot Krust Panini Kitchen
8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200, Orlando
|Florentine Chicken
|$7.99
Roasted chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, Muenster cheese, spinach, mayo, & pesto.
|Buffalo Bill Chicken (Spicy)
|$8.49
Roasted Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, & Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Spicy.
|T.T.L.A.
|$8.99
Smokey Tempeh Vegan "Bacon" Strips, Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Sea Salt
Tempeh is NOT Gluten Free.
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Wontons
|$7.00
krab, cream cheese, peach-apricot reduction
|The Bomb
|$13.00
tuna, tempura shrimp, krab delight, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy sauce, eel sauce
|Steamed Buns 2pc
|$8.00
braised short rib, pork belly, or chicken karaage —served with pickled
veggies, red chili paste
Brother Jimmy's BBQ
7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite 200, Orlando
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$17.95
Our signature dish. Carolina pulled pork is an integral part of the historical food culture of North Carolina. Our recipe uses pork shoulder and a secret signature dry rub before it is slow-smoked.
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$15.75
6oz of Smoked Sliced Brisket, King’s Hawaiian Bun, Pickle chips, one side
This is the nouveau-traditional way smokehouses serve their BBQ sandwiches in the Carolinas.
|PULLED PORK Sandwich
|$13.75
6oz Pulled Pork, Kings Hawaiian Bun, Pickle Chips, 2oz Coleslaw, One side
Recommend the Carolina Clear Vinegar Sauce to top this one!!!
Nick Filet - Orlando
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102, Orlando
|Nickadelphia - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish.
|ClassNick - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.
|BYO - Sandwich
Build your own sandwich with a cut of filet mignon on a toasted kaiser roll with 15+ toppings, cheeses, and sauces to choose from.