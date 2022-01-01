Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Horizons West / West Orlando

Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Boneless, skinless, charbroiled Adobo chicken breast served with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taglish

3191 W Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a garlic soy glaze, grilled onions, pickles, garlic mayo
The O.G. Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a banana ketchup "fancy sauce", pickles, lettuce, American cheese
More about Taglish

