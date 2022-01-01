Chicken sandwiches in Horizons West / West Orlando
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Boneless, skinless, charbroiled Adobo chicken breast served with green leaf lettuce, tomato and onion.
Taglish
3191 W Colonial Dr., Orlando
|Adobo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a garlic soy glaze, grilled onions, pickles, garlic mayo
|The O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated fried chicken served with a banana ketchup "fancy sauce", pickles, lettuce, American cheese