Fajitas in Horizons West / West Orlando

Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas$12.09
Premium Meat with sautéed onions, tomatoes and green peppers over yellow rices, side salad and dinner roll
More about Judy's Diner
L - Fajita Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
L - Fajitas$13.50
A lunch size portion of your favorite fajita served sizzling hot over sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar cheese and your choice of black beans, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans and Mexican or white rice.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

