Fajitas in Horizons West / West Orlando
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Judy's Diner
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Fajitas
|$12.09
Premium Meat with sautéed onions, tomatoes and green peppers over yellow rices, side salad and dinner roll
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|L - Fajitas
|$13.50
A lunch size portion of your favorite fajita served sizzling hot over sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar cheese and your choice of black beans, refried or Rancho (cholesterol free) beans and Mexican or white rice.