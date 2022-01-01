International Drive / I-Drive restaurants you'll love
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Vegetable Samosa
|$8.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
|Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles
|$16.00
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
|$21.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
|Mia's Minestrone Soup
|$7.00
Made to Order.
chicken broth, zucchini, tomatoes, cannellini beans, pasta, basil, grated parmigiano
|Giant Meatball
|$14.50
Giant 18 ounce house made, all beef meatball, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmigiano, rustic garlic toast
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
8625 International Dr, Orlando
|Dynamite Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
|$11.50
crispy shrimp, sweet chili aioli, baby gem lettuce, asian slaw
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
|$9.00
pickled slaw, buttermilk dressing, sesame buns
|Street Corn
|$7.00
charred corn, lime, mayo, queso cotija, tajin
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Christmas Meal To-Go for 4
|$119.00
Meal for 4; includes Braised Short Rib Lasagna, salad, sides and dessert.
|Christmas Meal To-Go for 2
|$69.00
Meal for 2; includes Braised Short Rib Lasagna, salad, sides and dessert.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8148 International Drive, Orlando
|FILET
|$25.50
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|SIRLOIN & CHICKEN
|$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|*SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order