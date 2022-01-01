International Drive / I-Drive restaurants you'll love

Must-try International Drive / I-Drive restaurants

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National image

 

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$8.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles$16.00
Chicken Biryani$18.00
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese$21.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Mia's Minestrone Soup$7.00
Made to Order.
chicken broth, zucchini, tomatoes, cannellini beans, pasta, basil, grated parmigiano
Giant Meatball$14.50
Giant 18 ounce house made, all beef meatball, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmigiano, rustic garlic toast
Cafe Tu Tu Tango image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

8625 International Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (8601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$11.50
crispy shrimp, sweet chili aioli, baby gem lettuce, asian slaw
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders$9.00
pickled slaw, buttermilk dressing, sesame buns
Street Corn$7.00
charred corn, lime, mayo, queso cotija, tajin
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Christmas Meal To-Go for 4$119.00
Meal for 4; includes Braised Short Rib Lasagna, salad, sides and dessert.
Christmas Meal To-Go for 2$69.00
Meal for 2; includes Braised Short Rib Lasagna, salad, sides and dessert.
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FILET$25.50
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
*SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
