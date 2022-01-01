Medical City restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Veg'n Out
6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando
|The Cobb
|$13.50
Coconut bacon, cajun sweet potatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, minted tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, and plant-based cheddar cheese with creamy cashew dressing
|Brussel Bowl - New
|$13.50
maple dijon brussel sprouts, walnut chorizo, chickpea croutons, quinoa, black beans, crumbled tortilla, plant-based parmesan and lime jalapeno dressing
|Plant Protein Performance
Only whole-food plant-based protein here. No protein powder additives. Made with acai, banana, almond milk, chia seeds, hemp hearts, vanilla bean and ceylon cinnamon to deliver more than 26 grams of protein to rebuild muscle and glycogen storage and stimulate new muscle growth. This smoothie is packed with amino acids, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
|Chicken Adana
|$22.95
Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned
with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot
peppers & parsley
|Chicken Saute
|$21.95
Tender pieces of chicken breast seasoned with herbs & spices and sautéed with fresh onions, red
& green bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of lemon, tomato or rich cream sauce and rice pilaf.
|House Salad
|$11.95
Romaine hearts, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper & feta cheese with a vinaigrette