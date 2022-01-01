South Orange restaurants you'll love
More about Hungry Pants
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
(V) fresh kale massaged with miso-caesar dressing, topped with cashew crumble and sourdough croutons
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.00
sliced turkey breast, purple sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled pumpernickel
|CLT Sandwich
|$12.00
(V) Curry lime tempeh, arugula, avocado and cilantro aioli on grilled wheat bread. **Contains Wheat, Soybeans and Gluten**
Foxtail Coffee
2453 South Orange Avenue, Orlando
