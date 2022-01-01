Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Orange Blossom Trail / OBT restaurants you'll love

South Orange Blossom Trail / OBT restaurants
South Orange Blossom Trail / OBT's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try South Orange Blossom Trail / OBT restaurants

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Elotes Mexicanos$9.25
Grilled com on the cob, slathered in our home made mayocream and cotija cheese, sprinkled with a mixture of species and Cilantro.
Azteca Queso Dip$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Garibaldi Mexican Cuisine image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garibaldi Mexican Cuisine

848 Sand Lake Road, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (141 reviews)
More about Garibaldi Mexican Cuisine
Dr. Phillips image

 

Dr. Phillips

155 E Anderson Street, Orlando

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Dr. Phillips
