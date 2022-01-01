Waterford Lakes restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
12448 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando
10 WINGS
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
Carolina Sweets Fries
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
|Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Rolled Ice Cream
688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando
Taiyaki (Single)
|Taiyaki (Single)
|$4.75
Fish-shaped hotcake with flavored filling.
Our Taiyaki recipe was designed in Japan, and is exclusively sold at this store! Each batch (130) takes 2 hours to prepare, entirely by hand.
|Classic Milkshake (20oz Cup)
|$9.99
|Taro (Rolled)