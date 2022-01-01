Waterford Lakes restaurants you'll love

Go
Waterford Lakes restaurants
Toast

Waterford Lakes's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Waterford Lakes restaurants

Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

12448 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Rolled Ice Cream

688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taiyaki (Single)$4.75
Fish-shaped hotcake with flavored filling.
Our Taiyaki recipe was designed in Japan, and is exclusively sold at this store! Each batch (130) takes 2 hours to prepare, entirely by hand.
Classic Milkshake (20oz Cup)$9.99
Taro (Rolled)
More about Rolled Ice Cream

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Waterford Lakes

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Waterford Lakes to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston