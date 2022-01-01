Go
Toast
  • /
  • Kaysville
  • /
  • Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah

Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah

Come in and enjoy!

141 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadillas$6.50
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and grilled. Topped with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Queso Dip$5.00
Strawberry Chicken Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded chicken, sliced strawberries, sugared almonds, and tortilla strips. Served with honey poppy seed dressing.
Guacamole Dip$6.50
Gallon Bag Of Chips$2.50
Burrito$10.50
One large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.
Honey Lime Chicken Flautas$10.75
Two crispy flour tortillas filled with honey lime chicken, topped with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and jalapeno cream sauce for dipping.
(2) Enchilada$9.75
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.
Pint Of Salsa$4.00
Chimichanga$11.75
A crispy burrito filled with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork, lightly smothered with our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
See full menu

Location

141 Main St

Kaysville UT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Daddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Kaysville

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Burger Stop

No reviews yet

Hot Rods & Hamburgers and much more!
A pleasant flashback to the days of the 50's & 60's . Great food freshly prepared just the way you order it. We use only fresh (never frozen) local ground beef. Fresh baked buns daily, hand cut and freshly prepared fish & chips. Navajo taco's, grilled deli sandwiches, fresh salads, over the top shakes and sundaes and hundreds of flavor combinations to please even the pickiest of eaters.
If you are in the neighborhood stop in and we promise you will come back for more. and enjoy!

Rancherito's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston