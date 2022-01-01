Burritos in Orleans

Nauset Farms image

 

Nauset Farms

199 Main Street, ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$5.99
three eggs scrambled with your choice of cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
More about Nauset Farms
Corner Store Orleans image

 

Corner Store Orleans

54 Main St, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build-Your-Own Breakfast Burrito or Bowl$4.49
Build your own. Served until 11:00am. Starting at $4.49 + Extras.
Buffalo-Ranch Chicken Burrito$11.53
Grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, celery, buffalo-ranch dressing
Build-Your-Own Burrito$10.93
Starting at $10.93 - customize your meat & fillings.
*Try our special of the day - Buffalo Chicken and add our House-made Mac 'n Cheese to top it off!*
More about Corner Store Orleans

