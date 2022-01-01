Burritos in Orleans
Orleans restaurants that serve burritos
Nauset Farms
199 Main Street, ORLEANS
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
three eggs scrambled with your choice of cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Corner Store Orleans
54 Main St, Orleans
|Build-Your-Own Breakfast Burrito or Bowl
|$4.49
Build your own. Served until 11:00am. Starting at $4.49 + Extras.
|Buffalo-Ranch Chicken Burrito
|$11.53
Grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, celery, buffalo-ranch dressing
|Build-Your-Own Burrito
|$10.93
Starting at $10.93 - customize your meat & fillings.
*Try our special of the day - Buffalo Chicken and add our House-made Mac 'n Cheese to top it off!*