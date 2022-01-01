Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Orleans

Orleans restaurants
Orleans restaurants that serve cannolis

La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar

2 ACADEMY PLACE, ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bella's Cannoli$4.00
More about La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar
3 Fools

87 Route 6A, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannolis$6.95
3 per order- homemade cannolis, garnished with chocolate chips & pistachios
More about 3 Fools

