Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Orleans
/
Orleans
/
Cannolis
Orleans restaurants that serve cannolis
La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar
2 ACADEMY PLACE, ORLEANS
No reviews yet
Bella's Cannoli
$4.00
More about La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar
3 Fools
87 Route 6A, Orleans
No reviews yet
Cannolis
$6.95
3 per order- homemade cannolis, garnished with chocolate chips & pistachios
More about 3 Fools
Browse other tasty dishes in Orleans
Grilled Chicken
Chili
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Tiramisu
Scallops
Clams
More near Orleans to explore
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Harwich Port
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Dennis Port
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Dennis
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
South Dennis
No reviews yet
Wellfleet
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(566 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(248 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston