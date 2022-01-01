Chicken salad in Orleans
Nauset Farms
199 Main Street, ORLEANS
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Made Famous! our own chicken salad on your choice of bread
Corner Store Orleans
54 Main St, Orleans
|Kiddie Chicken B.L.T. Caesar Salad
|$8.82
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|$12.61
Grilled chicken on romaine lettuce, rice, Asian slaw, celery, cucumber, scallions, toasted black + white sesame seeds with our homemade and delicious Asian-Sesame Dressing
|Chicken B.L.T. Caesar Salad
|$13.59
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon on romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, housemade croutons + a wedge of lemon with our homemade Caesar Dressing