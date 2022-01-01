Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Orleans

Go
Orleans restaurants
Toast

Orleans restaurants that serve chicken salad

Nauset Farms image

 

Nauset Farms

199 Main Street, ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.99
Made Famous! our own chicken salad on your choice of bread
More about Nauset Farms
Item pic

 

Corner Store Orleans

54 Main St, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kiddie Chicken B.L.T. Caesar Salad$8.82
Sesame Chicken Salad$12.61
Grilled chicken on romaine lettuce, rice, Asian slaw, celery, cucumber, scallions, toasted black + white sesame seeds with our homemade and delicious Asian-Sesame Dressing
Chicken B.L.T. Caesar Salad$13.59
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon on romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, housemade croutons + a wedge of lemon with our homemade Caesar Dressing
More about Corner Store Orleans
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow image

 

The Hot Chocolate Sparrow

5 Old Colony Way, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#10 Chicken Salad$7.49
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
**not grilled**
Substitutions and add-ons are limited to the ingredients listed.
More about The Hot Chocolate Sparrow

Browse other tasty dishes in Orleans

Salmon

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Pizza

Tacos

Scallops

Lobster Rolls

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Orleans to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston