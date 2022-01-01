Clams in Orleans
Orleans restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
the knack
5 MA-6A, Orleans
|whole belly clam roll
|$23.00
fried ipswich clams, chopped boston bibb lettuce, homemade tartar
La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar
2 ACADEMY PLACE, ORLEANS
|Clams Casino Pizza
|$18.00
LBV White Sauce, Chopped Clams, Crispy Bacon, Shaved Parmesan and Mozzarella
|Clams & Linguini
|$29.00
Linguini, White Clam Sauce, Littlenecks, Sweet Cherry Peppers, Fresh Oregano, Parmigiano Reggiano