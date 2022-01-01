Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Orleans

Go
Orleans restaurants
Toast

Orleans restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

the knack

5 MA-6A, Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1740 reviews)
Takeout
whole belly clam roll$23.00
fried ipswich clams, chopped boston bibb lettuce, homemade tartar
More about the knack
Main pic

 

La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar

2 ACADEMY PLACE, ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clams Casino Pizza$18.00
LBV White Sauce, Chopped Clams, Crispy Bacon, Shaved Parmesan and Mozzarella
Clams & Linguini$29.00
Linguini, White Clam Sauce, Littlenecks, Sweet Cherry Peppers, Fresh Oregano, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Orleans

Lobster Rolls

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Cappuccino

Tacos

Cake

Map

More near Orleans to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston