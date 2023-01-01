Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Orleans

Go
Orleans restaurants
Toast

Orleans restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

fried chicken sandwich image

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

the knack orleans

5 MA-6A, Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1740 reviews)
Takeout
fried chicken sandwich$9.50
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, sweet horseradish sauce
More about the knack orleans
Main pic

 

The Alley Bowl and BBQ - 191 Rt 6a

191 rt 6a, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk dredged house seasoned corn flour mix, roasted garlic chili mayo, lettuce + tomato
More about The Alley Bowl and BBQ - 191 Rt 6a
Restaurant banner

 

Nauset Farms 2023 - 199 Main Street

199 Main Street, East Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Monte Cristo$13.50
Boar's head sugar & spice ham, swiss cheese, and honey mustard on white bread dipped in an egg mixture and griddled
More about Nauset Farms 2023 - 199 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Orleans

Chicken Pizza

Muffins

Pretzels

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Chicken Salad

Bisque

Map

More near Orleans to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston