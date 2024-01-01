Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Orleans

Go
Orleans restaurants
Toast

Orleans restaurants that serve sliders

Main pic

 

The Alley Bowl and BBQ - 191 Rt 6a

191 rt 6a, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sliders$11.00
Smoked low + slow 'til it melts, mini toasted brioche buns, house BBQ sauce, bread & butter pickles
More about The Alley Bowl and BBQ - 191 Rt 6a
Consumer pic

 

Rock Harbor Grill

18 Old Colony Way, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey & Ale Pulled Chicken Sliders$17.00
(2) tuckerman’s pale ale & honey slow roasted pulled chicken on toasted brioche slider buns, served with Cilantro Lime Broccoli slaw and sweet potato fries with a sweet horseradish crème
Cuban Sliders$17.00
sliced ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, dill pickles, topped with spicy dijonaisse on toasted hawaiian buns with cajun kettle chips
Short Rib Sliders$17.00
slow braised pulled short rib topped with crispy fried red onion strings, on toasted brioche buns, served with red wine reduced vegetable au jus
More about Rock Harbor Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Orleans

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Jerk Chicken

Lobsters

Chili

Brisket

Tomato Soup

Cake

Map

More near Orleans to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (544 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston