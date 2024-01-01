Sliders in Orleans
Orleans restaurants that serve sliders
The Alley Bowl and BBQ - 191 Rt 6a
191 rt 6a, Orleans
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$11.00
Smoked low + slow 'til it melts, mini toasted brioche buns, house BBQ sauce, bread & butter pickles
Rock Harbor Grill
18 Old Colony Way, Orleans
|Honey & Ale Pulled Chicken Sliders
|$17.00
(2) tuckerman’s pale ale & honey slow roasted pulled chicken on toasted brioche slider buns, served with Cilantro Lime Broccoli slaw and sweet potato fries with a sweet horseradish crème
|Cuban Sliders
|$17.00
sliced ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, dill pickles, topped with spicy dijonaisse on toasted hawaiian buns with cajun kettle chips
|Short Rib Sliders
|$17.00
slow braised pulled short rib topped with crispy fried red onion strings, on toasted brioche buns, served with red wine reduced vegetable au jus