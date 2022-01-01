Go
Toast

Orofino

Authentic Italian cuisine in Fredericksburg, VA!

PASTA • SALADS

1006 Caroline St • $$

Avg 4.7 (2503 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti Carbonara$15.00
Spaghetti served al dente in a light white cream sauce with pancetta and parmesan.
Insalata Mistacanza$9.00
Mixed greens, kalamata olives, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber
with house dressing.
Al Pomodoro$12.00
Penne or spaghetti with tomato sauce.
Calamari Fritti$12.00
Lightly floured fresh squid served with marinara sauce.
Tagliatelle al Ragù$15.00
Tagliatelle pasta served with a traditional homemade meat sauce.
Pizza Margherita$14.00
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
SIDE Cesare$3.00
Orecchiette Bari$15.00
Orecchiette pasta with spicy
sausage and broccoli rabe in a
light tomato cream sauce.
Insalata di Cesare$9.00
Romaine, shaved parmigiano, croutons, red onion, semi sun dried tomato with Caesar dressing.
Lasagna$16.00
Classic Italian meat lasagna with traditional bechamel sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1006 Caroline St

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FOODE + Mercantile

No reviews yet

Our food and our service proudly Southern-inspired, but with unexpected twists. We believe eating should be comfortable, relaxed and surrounded with great memories!

Juan More Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rebellion - Fredericksburg

No reviews yet

Inspired by the Whiskey Rebellion of 1792; Rebellion is like the American Spirit - bold.
Locations in Arlington & FXBG, VA & Wilmington, NC. Coming Soon to Leesburg, VA.

Capital Ale House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston