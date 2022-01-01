Oromo Cafe
OROMO CAFE LINCOLN SQUARE
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
4703 North Lincoln Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4703 North Lincoln Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:15 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:15 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:15 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:15 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:15 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:15 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:15 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yogurt Square
Soon will be able to offer delivery service
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Barba Yianni brings an unique experience of contemporary Greek and Mediterranean cuisine with a full bar, a multi-level indoor, and outdoor dining area.
Enjoy delicious mouth-watering prime steaks, Greek specialties, fish & seafood, fine wines, drinks, and a great atmosphere!
Rainbow Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
Carbon Arc Bar & Board is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago. Our full-service bar provides a well-rounded cocktail program as well as a balanced draft list featuring local craft and European imports; all this alongside a superior wine selection that compliments an elevated, but approachable, American gastropub menu.