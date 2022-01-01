Go
Oromo Cafe

OROMO CAFE LINCOLN SQUARE

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

4703 North Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Brew Coffee$3.95
A strong and smooth cup of organic Mexican Chiapas cold brew coffee.
Almond Butter + Banana Chai$7.95
House-made almond milk, masala chai, almond butter, frozen bananas, flax seeds, maca powder, wildflower honey
Americano
Mint Choc + Matcha Latte
Oat milk, dark chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, matcha. (Dairy-free)
Cold Brew + Hazelnut Truffle$7.95
House-made hazelnut milk, cold brew coffee, cacao, frozen bananas, house-made coconut caramel, maple syrup, vanilla, sea salt.
Golden Mylk Latte
House-made almond milk, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, wildflower honey, vanilla, ashwagandha, cinnamon, & black pepper with organic Peruvian espresso.
Hazelnut Horchata Latte
House-made horchata (toasted hazelnut milk, rice milk, coconut milk, cinnamon, maple syrup, vanilla extract) with organic Peruvian espresso. Topped with cinnamon.
Latte
Cappuccino
Tandoori + Tomato + Cucumber Bagel Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, tandoori seasoning
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

4703 North Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:15 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:15 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:15 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 5:00 pm
