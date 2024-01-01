Chicken tenders in Orono
Orono restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Woodman's Bar and Grill -
Woodman's Bar and Grill -
31 Main Street, Orono
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$16.00
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
More about Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
2 Mill Street, Orono
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.50
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served With Sides Of BBQ & Smoked Jalapeno Ranch.
Fries Sold Separatley!
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.95
Fried chicken tenders served with Tacorita signature BBQ sauce and smoked jalapeno ranch.
FRIES NOT INCLUDED !!