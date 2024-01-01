Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Orono

Go
Orono restaurants
Toast

Orono restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main pic

 

Woodman's Bar and Grill -

31 Main Street, Orono

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers & Fries$16.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Woodman's Bar and Grill -
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono

2 Mill Street, Orono

Avg 4.7 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.50
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served With Sides Of BBQ & Smoked Jalapeno Ranch.
Fries Sold Separatley!
Chicken Tenders$7.95
Fried chicken tenders served with Tacorita signature BBQ sauce and smoked jalapeno ranch.
FRIES NOT INCLUDED !!
More about Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono

Browse other tasty dishes in Orono

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Orono to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1845 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (719 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston