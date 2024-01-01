Fish tacos in Orono

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Woodman's Bar and Grill -

31 Main Street, Orono

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Fish Tacos$16.00
Blackened haddock, slaw, queso fresco, cilantro sour cream, sugar cured jalapeños, corn tortillas. Hand-cut fries.
More about Woodman's Bar and Grill -
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono

2 Mill Street, Orono

Avg 4.7 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Fish Taco$5.50
White corn, flour, or hard shell tortilla with beer battered cod and choice of two condiments.
Tacorita Fish Taco$6.00
(1) Fried beer battered cod w/ chipotle slaw and pineapple salsa.
Tacorita Fish Taco$5.50
White corn, flour, or hard shell tortilla with beer battered cod, topped with chipotle slaw and pineapple salsa.
More about Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono

