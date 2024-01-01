Fish tacos in Orono
Orono restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Woodman's Bar and Grill -
Woodman's Bar and Grill -
31 Main Street, Orono
|Cajun Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened haddock, slaw, queso fresco, cilantro sour cream, sugar cured jalapeños, corn tortillas. Hand-cut fries.
More about Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
2 Mill Street, Orono
|Build Your Own Fish Taco
|$5.50
White corn, flour, or hard shell tortilla with beer battered cod and choice of two condiments.
|Tacorita Fish Taco
|$6.00
(1) Fried beer battered cod w/ chipotle slaw and pineapple salsa.
|Tacorita Fish Taco
|$5.50
White corn, flour, or hard shell tortilla with beer battered cod, topped with chipotle slaw and pineapple salsa.