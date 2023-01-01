Mac and cheese in Orono
Orono restaurants that serve mac and cheese
56 Main Street, Orono
Mac & Cheese
$4.99
The Friendzone (Mac+Cheese Burger)
$10.50
FWOB's Mac and Cheese Burger. Served with FWOB sweet chili sauce and caramelized onions
Friendzone Fries (Mac+Cheese Fries)
$7.99
FWOB's Mac and Cheese Fry Load. Served with FWOB sweet chili sauce, bacon, and of course mac and cheese
More about Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
2 Mill Street, Orono
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese Burrito
$12.00
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese Burrito.
Filled with mac n' cheese, salsa fresca and buffalo sauce. Choose Fried Chicken or Seasoned Tofu.
