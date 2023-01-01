Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Orono

Orono restaurants
Orono restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

FWOB -

56 Main Street, Orono

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.99
The Friendzone (Mac+Cheese Burger)$10.50
FWOB's Mac and Cheese Burger. Served with FWOB sweet chili sauce and caramelized onions
Friendzone Fries (Mac+Cheese Fries)$7.99
FWOB's Mac and Cheese Fry Load. Served with FWOB sweet chili sauce, bacon, and of course mac and cheese
More about FWOB -
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono

2 Mill Street, Orono

Avg 4.7 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese Burrito$12.00
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese Burrito.
Filled with mac n' cheese, salsa fresca and buffalo sauce. Choose Fried Chicken or Seasoned Tofu.
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese Burrito$12.99
Buffalo Mac n' Cheese Burrito.
Filled with mac n' cheese, salsa fresca and buffalo sauce. Choose fried chicken or seasoned tofu.
More about Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono

