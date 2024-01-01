Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Orono

Orono restaurants
Orono restaurants that serve tacos

Woodman's Bar and Grill -

31 Main Street, Orono

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Fish Tacos$16.00
Blackened haddock, slaw, queso fresco, cilantro sour cream, sugar cured jalapeños, corn tortillas. Hand-cut fries.
Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono

2 Mill Street, Orono

Avg 4.7 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Tacos$12.99
* Quesadilla Tacos
2 soft tortillas grilled with melted cheese between them. Build them with your choices of 1 protein and 3 condiments.
Street Tacos (3)$9.50
Double layered white corn tortillas, topped w/onion & cilantro. Sides of tacorita salsa & cotjia. Choice of 1 protein.
Street Tacos$6.00
Double-layered white corn tortillas filled with a choice of pork carnitas or shredded chicken, topped with onion & cilantro.
