Tacos in Orono
Orono restaurants that serve tacos
More about Woodman's Bar and Grill -
Woodman's Bar and Grill -
31 Main Street, Orono
|Cajun Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened haddock, slaw, queso fresco, cilantro sour cream, sugar cured jalapeños, corn tortillas. Hand-cut fries.
More about Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacorita - 2 Mill Street Orono
2 Mill Street, Orono
|Quesadilla Tacos
|$12.99
* Quesadilla Tacos
2 soft tortillas grilled with melted cheese between them. Build them with your choices of 1 protein and 3 condiments.
|Street Tacos (3)
|$9.50
Double layered white corn tortillas, topped w/onion & cilantro. Sides of tacorita salsa & cotjia. Choice of 1 protein.
|Street Tacos
|$6.00
Double-layered white corn tortillas filled with a choice of pork carnitas or shredded chicken, topped with onion & cilantro.