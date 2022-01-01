Go
Toast

Oronzo

Come on in and enjoy!

1120 Gramercy Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ITALIAN CHOPPED$8.49
Freshly chopped romaine, heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, garbanzo beans, soppressata *pork, red onion, grated parmesan, lemon pepper, homemade roasted pepper vinaigrette
CARNE PIZZA$12.49
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, spicy sausage, prosciutto cotto, soppressata, extra-virgin olive oil
*Contains pork
CLICK TO CUSTOMIZE
MARGHERITA PIZZA$9.99
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra-virgin olive oil
CLICK TO CUSTOMIZE
CLASSIC CAESAR$7.99
Freshly chopped romaine, housemade croutons, grated parmesan, housemade caesar dressing
BURRATA PIZZA$12.49
Burrata, heirloom tomato, topped with arugula, grated parmesan, extra-virgin olive oil
*no sauce
CLICK TO CUSTOMIZE
AMERICAN PIZZA$10.99
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni
*Contains pork
CLICK TO CUSTOMIZE
See full menu

Location

1120 Gramercy Lane

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acropolis

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

BellaBrava

No reviews yet

We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.

Little Leon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston