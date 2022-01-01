Go
Salad
Italian
Pizza

Oronzo

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

18027 Highwoods Preserve Parkway

Tampa, FL 33647

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

CLASSIC CAESAR$7.99
Freshly chopped romaine, housemade croutons, grated parmesan, housemade caesar dressing
AMERICAN PIZZA$10.99
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni
*Contains pork
CARNE PIZZA$12.49
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, spicy sausage, prosciutto cotto, soppressata, extra-virgin olive oil
*Contains pork
BURRATA PIZZA$12.49
Burrata, heirloom tomato, topped with arugula, grated parmesan, extra-virgin olive oil
*no sauce
ITALIAN CHOPPED$8.49
Freshly chopped romaine, heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, garbanzo beans, soppressata *pork, red onion, grated parmesan, lemon pepper, homemade roasted pepper vinaigrette
MARGHERITA PIZZA$9.99
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra-virgin olive oil
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

18027 Highwoods Preserve Parkway, Tampa FL 33647

Directions

