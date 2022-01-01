Go
Toast

Oros thai restaurant

Make food from our heart

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)

Popular Items

A.1 Roti With Curry Sauce$8.95
Brown Rice (Per Person)$3.00
55. Green Curry$15.95
57. Panang Curry$15.95
56. Yellow Curry$15.95
30. Pad Thai$14.95
1. Chicken Satay (house Specialty)$11.95
31. Pad See Ew$14.95
Steamed Rice (Per person)$2.50
54. Red Curry$15.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd

San Jose CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

We invite you to come and experience delicious comfort Mexican food and a family friendly environment.

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

No reviews yet

Bill's Cottle; It's not just for Breakfast!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Mango Crazy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston