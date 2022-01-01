Oroville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Oroville restaurants

Souper Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Souper Subs

1780 Oro Dam Blvd, Oroville

Avg 4.3 (643 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sourdough Soup Bowl$8.95
A Toasty Sourdough Bowl
filled with your choice of Soup.
#04 French Dip
Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauteed Onions, Spicy Deli Mustard. Served Au Jous.
#01 Italian
Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic Mayo, Italian Seasoning.
More about Souper Subs
Mike's Grande Burger image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Grande Burger

2896 Olive Hwy, Oroville

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE BURGER COMBO$17.55
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes
TACO TUESDAY STYLE$4.95
American cheese, ground beef, lettuce, with parmesan cheese on the outside. MUST BE ORDERED IN PAIRS ON TUESDAY!
DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER COMBO$20.85
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes
More about Mike's Grande Burger
Dam Bowls image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dam Bowls

116 Table Mountain Blvd, Oroville

Avg 4.5 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad$10.95
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg, Chicken Breast served on a bed of Romaine.
Mediterranean Bowl$11.75
Diced Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Crumbles, Garlic Hummus, Side of Greek Dressing.
Choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp.
Fountain Drinks & Iced Tea
Pepsi Fountain Beverages
& Fresh Brewed Iced Teas
More about Dam Bowls

