Oroville restaurants you'll love

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Souper Subs
1780 Oro Dam Blvd, Oroville
|Popular items
|Sourdough Soup Bowl
|$8.95
A Toasty Sourdough Bowl
filled with your choice of Soup.
|#04 French Dip
Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauteed Onions, Spicy Deli Mustard. Served Au Jous.
|#01 Italian
Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic Mayo, Italian Seasoning.
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mike's Grande Burger
2896 Olive Hwy, Oroville
|Popular items
|CHEESE BURGER COMBO
|$17.55
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes
|TACO TUESDAY STYLE
|$4.95
American cheese, ground beef, lettuce, with parmesan cheese on the outside. MUST BE ORDERED IN PAIRS ON TUESDAY!
|DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER COMBO
|$20.85
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dam Bowls
116 Table Mountain Blvd, Oroville
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg, Chicken Breast served on a bed of Romaine.
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$11.75
Diced Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Crumbles, Garlic Hummus, Side of Greek Dressing.
Choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp.
|Fountain Drinks & Iced Tea
Pepsi Fountain Beverages
& Fresh Brewed Iced Teas