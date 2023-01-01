Cheese fries in Oroville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oroville restaurants that serve cheese fries

Dam Bowls image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dam Bowls

116 Table Mountain Blvd, Oroville

Avg 4.5 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$6.95
More about Dam Bowls
Consumer pic

 

Bulldog Express #2

1355 Washington Ave, Oroville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Fries$8.99
French fries and nacho cheese.
More about Bulldog Express #2

