Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Oroville

Go
Oroville restaurants
Toast

Oroville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mike's Grande Burger

2896 Olive Hwy, Oroville

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
Takeout
TACO ( Original)$5.45
American cheese, choice of meat, lettuc, tomato, and red sauce
TACO's (TUES) (2)$6.59
American cheese, ground beef, lettuce, with parmesan cheese on the outside. MUST BE ORDERED IN PAIRS.
STREET TACO DINNER (3)$10.88
3 street taco sliders ( onion, cilantro, (hot or mild sauce)) served with rice and beans.
More about Mike's Grande Burger
Consumer pic

 

Bulldog Express #1

2161 Feather River Blvd, Oroville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Street Taco$2.99
Choice of meat, cilantro, onion, and salsa.
More about Bulldog Express #1

Browse other tasty dishes in Oroville

Spinach Salad

Cheesecake

Chili

Cheese Fries

Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Nachos

Street Tacos

Map

More near Oroville to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston