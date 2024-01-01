Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Orrville

Orrville restaurants
Orrville restaurants that serve steak salad

Que Pasa image

 

Que Pasa - Orrville

525 N Main St, Orrville

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fiesta Salad$10.99
More about Que Pasa - Orrville
Restaurant banner

 

Brick Street Kitchen and Taproom

226 West Market Street, Orrville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$16.99
Bacon, candied pecans, shredded carrots, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles and tobacco onions and of course, sliced steak on top of it all.
More about Brick Street Kitchen and Taproom

