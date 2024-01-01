Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak salad in
Orrville
/
Orrville
/
Steak Salad
Orrville restaurants that serve steak salad
Que Pasa - Orrville
525 N Main St, Orrville
Avg 4.4
(859 reviews)
Steak Fiesta Salad
$10.99
More about Que Pasa - Orrville
Brick Street Kitchen and Taproom
226 West Market Street, Orrville
No reviews yet
Steak Salad
$16.99
Bacon, candied pecans, shredded carrots, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles and tobacco onions and of course, sliced steak on top of it all.
More about Brick Street Kitchen and Taproom
