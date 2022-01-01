Go
Toast

Orsa & Winston

Michelin one-star and L.A. Times restaurant of the year: Orsa & Winston is inspired by Italian and Japanese flavors, connected by the creativity of chef Josef Centeno.

TAPAS

122 W 4th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)

Popular Items

DINNER AT HOME / PORK CHOP$59.00
Our set menu this week is priced per person & includes: Buri (hamachi) crudo with turnips, adjika & shiso • Girl & Dug salad with meyer lemon vinaigrette • Pork chop with shiso pesto & polenta • Matcha rice pudding with miso caramel *PLEASE NOTE: We only have 1 pork chop still available.
O&W GRAIN BOWL$12.00
Brown and black rice, shoyu egg, market vegetables & yuzu-oregano dressing. You can add tsukune chicken or beef.
PLEASE NOTE // Each bowl is sold separately. If you ordering multiple bowls with different add-on's, please add 1 bowl at a time to your cart.
TSUKUNE CHICKEN SANDO WITH CHEDDAR$11.00
A chicken-burger sando with cheese—ground chicken patty seasoned with soy, sesame, ginger, house-made “bulldog sauce," cabbage, slivered red onion & cheddar cheese.
SPAGHETTI$18.00
Brebirousse d’Argental cheese, sansho pepper & shiso
SANDO PICNIC$18.00
Our house-made picnic set is priced per person & includes:
A SANDO // crab cake sando with cheddar cheese, shiso tartar sauce, cabbage, pickles & red onion,
A SIDE // thin & crispy aonori potato chips
& A DRINK // bäcoPOP!—our house-formulated soda
SIDE OF PICKLES$3.00
A side of our daily selection of house-made pickles—whatever’s in season.
QUARTER POUNDER SANDO WITH CHEESE$12.00
A cheeseburger sando—chuck, hanger & ribeye ground in-house, with house-made “bulldog sauce," cabbage, pickles, slivered red onion & cheddar cheese.
SATSUKI RICE PORRIDGE$40.00
with seasonal daily seafood, trout roe & truffle
MATCHA RICE PUDDING$9.00
Light, creamy rice pudding with miso caramel & matcha powder
AONORI POTATO CHIPS$4.00
House-made potato chips with aonori sea salt. Thin & crispy!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

122 W 4th St

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Badmaash - Downtown LA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Moruno

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spring St. Cafe

No reviews yet

We're a 9th Floor Cafe!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston