Orsa & Winston
Michelin one-star and L.A. Times restaurant of the year: Orsa & Winston is inspired by Italian and Japanese flavors, connected by the creativity of chef Josef Centeno.
TAPAS
122 W 4th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
122 W 4th St
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Badmaash - Downtown LA
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Moruno
Come in and enjoy!
Spring St. Cafe
We're a 9th Floor Cafe!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.