Orta Trattoria and Lounge
Orta Trattoria and Lounge is Brett & Cara William's second restaurant to expand their shared love of Italy. The menu reflects the simplicity found in true Italian cuisine and features beautiful craft cocktails and spirits.
114 Main St
114 Main St
Kingston MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
