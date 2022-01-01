Go
Orta Trattoria and Lounge

Orta Trattoria and Lounge is Brett & Cara William's second restaurant to expand their shared love of Italy. The menu reflects the simplicity found in true Italian cuisine and features beautiful craft cocktails and spirits.

114 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ceasar Salad$10.00
Romain Lettuces tossed with our house made Ceasar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and focaccia croutons.
Rigatoni Bolognese$20.00
Aromatic Bolognese made with Pork, Beef and Veal. Seasoned with Juniper, Cinnamon, and thyme. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Linguine Carbonara$20.00
Linguine, Smoked Bacon, peas tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with a poached egg and paprika bread crumbs.
Ziti w/Chicken & Broccoli$20.00
Ziti, Grilled chicken, Parmesan and oven dried tomatoes tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with Paprika bread crumbs.
Crispy Eggplant$12.00
Crispy Panko Breaded Eggplant served with whipped goat cheese, San Marzano Tomato and Basil.
Braised Beef Short Rib$28.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs served over house made potato gnocchi tossed in a parmesan cream. Topped with crispy potato strings.
Side Mashed Potato$8.00
Orta Arancini$11.00
Crispy Breaded Risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella. Served in a spicy tomato sauce.
Gianonne Chicken$27.00
Pan Roasted half chicken (de-boned except for the dumb-stick) served over wild mushroom risotto and a Medeira Sauce.
Side Truffle Fries$8.00
Location

114 Main St

Kingston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
