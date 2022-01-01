Go
Orwashers UES

New York's original Neighborhood Bakery since 1916!

308 E. 78th Street

Popular Items

Rye Bread, with Caraway Seeds$6.00
New York's Classic deli bread, great for sandiwiches and toast, sprinkled with caraway seeds.
Caramelized Onion & Poppy Bialy$2.50
Bialy filled with caramelized onions and poppy seeds
Bagel - Single$1.75
Orwashers bakery has mastered the bagel, a traditional version with a crisp chewy crust, and delicate soft interior.
Hand Filled Jelly Donuts$4.75
Hand Filled with your choice of local jam by Beth's Farm Kitchen
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
Sourdough$6.00
The New York version of the West Coast Classic. Our hallmark crust has a beautiful sheen and ferment, while the interior boasts an open structure and a soft slightly sour crumb.
Butter Croissant$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
French Baguette$3.95
These crunchy baguettes feature a chewy interior and a crisp, deep-golden crust. Its a little bit of Paris here in the U.S.
Green Olive & Za'atar Sticks$3.75
Chewy on the inside, crisp on the outside and loaded with briny olives and Za'atar spice. Our olive sticks are the perfect snack on the go!
Plain Donuts$2.75
The perfect traditional donut (no filling)
Location

308 E. 78th Street

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
