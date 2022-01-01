Chicken sandwiches in Osage Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

4705 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach

Avg 4.4 (1695 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR SANDWICH$9.99
marinara sauce, roasted chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions topped
with melted cheddar cheese
BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
Tenderized hand breaded hormone free chicken with Italian breadcrumbs, lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo
BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.99
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese
More about Pappos Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Wobbly Boots

4717 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A 7oz juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A hand-breaded, deep fried chicken breast seasoned to perfection. Served on a toasted bun with dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$15.00
7oz juicy chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and grilled pineapple.
More about Wobbly Boots

