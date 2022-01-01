Chicken sandwiches in Osage Beach
Osage Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
4705 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach
|CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR SANDWICH
|$9.99
marinara sauce, roasted chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions topped
with melted cheddar cheese
|BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.99
Tenderized hand breaded hormone free chicken with Italian breadcrumbs, lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo
|BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.99
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese
Wobbly Boots
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
A 7oz juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
A hand-breaded, deep fried chicken breast seasoned to perfection. Served on a toasted bun with dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo.
|Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
7oz juicy chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and grilled pineapple.