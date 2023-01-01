Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Osage Beach

Osage Beach restaurants that serve chimichangas

MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU

939 Chef St, Osage Beach

TakeoutFast Pay
CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE$7.00
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina -

939 Chef St, Osage Beach

Takeout
CHIMICHANGA$13.99
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shrimp; topped with queso sauce. Served with Cita rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE$7.00
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA$16.99
Served with white rice, refried or black beans, and crema salad
