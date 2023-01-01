Chimichangas in Osage Beach
Osage Beach restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU
939 Chef St, Osage Beach
|CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE
|$7.00
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina -
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina -
939 Chef St, Osage Beach
|CHIMICHANGA
|$13.99
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shrimp; topped with queso sauce. Served with Cita rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
|CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE
|$7.00
|SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
|$16.99
Served with white rice, refried or black beans, and crema salad