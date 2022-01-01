Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Osage Beach

Osage Beach restaurants
Osage Beach restaurants that serve fajitas

MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina

939 Chef St, Osage Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAJITA ESPECIAL (CHX, STEAK & CHORIZO)$15.99
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITAS$13.99
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS$15.99
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina

