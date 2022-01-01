Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Osage Beach

Osage Beach restaurants
Osage Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Wobbly Boots image

 

Wobbly Boots - 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy

4717 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A 7oz juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in our hot chipotle sauce, served in a wheat tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.
Grilled Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh chicken tenders, seasoned and grilled to a golden brown. Served plain or tossed in one of our wing sauces.
Main pic

 

MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina

939 Chef St, Osage Beach

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla A La Carte$8.40
