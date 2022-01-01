Grilled chicken in Osage Beach
Osage Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Wobbly Boots - 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
Wobbly Boots - 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
A 7oz juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in our hot chipotle sauce, served in a wheat tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fresh chicken tenders, seasoned and grilled to a golden brown. Served plain or tossed in one of our wing sauces.