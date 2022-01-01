Steak fajitas in Osage Beach
Osage Beach restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU
939 Chef St, Osage Beach
|STEAK FAJITAS
|$15.99
A sizzling platter with freshed grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina
939 Chef St, Osage Beach
|FAJITA ESPECIAL (CHX, STEAK & CHORIZO)
|$15.99
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|STEAK FAJITAS
|$15.99
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|MIXED FAJITAS (CHX & STEAK)
|$14.99
A sizzling platter with fresh grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and choice of corn or flour tortillas.