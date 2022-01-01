Tacos in Osage Beach
Osage Beach restaurants that serve tacos
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU
939 Chef St, Osage Beach
|FISH TACOS
|$13.99
Hand battered wild caught haddock, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and topped with chipotle mayo.
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina
939 Chef St, Osage Beach
|STREET TACOS
|$10.99
Topped with cilantro and onions in homemade corn or flour tortillas. Substitute lettuce wraps for the tortillas. Order of 3 tacos. No substituions please.
|STREET TACO
|$4.89
|TACO SALAD
|$8.99
Tortilla bowl with fresh mixed greens, cheese, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken; topped with sour cream, cheese, and tomatoes.