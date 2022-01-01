Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Osage Beach

Osage Beach restaurants
Osage Beach restaurants that serve tacos

MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU

939 Chef St, Osage Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACOS$13.99
Hand battered wild caught haddock, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and topped with chipotle mayo.
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina

939 Chef St, Osage Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
STREET TACOS$10.99
Topped with cilantro and onions in homemade corn or flour tortillas. Substitute lettuce wraps for the tortillas. Order of 3 tacos. No substituions please.
STREET TACO$4.89
TACO SALAD$8.99
Tortilla bowl with fresh mixed greens, cheese, and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken; topped with sour cream, cheese, and tomatoes.
More about MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina

