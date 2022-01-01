Go
Osaka

Richmond premiere sushi concept. Master Sushi Chef Hai Truong has curated the freshest and most unique sushi menu possible. Also our Pan-Asian hot kichen offer mouthwatering dishes from traditional to cutting edge cuisines.

5023 Huguenot Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Starburst Roll$13.00
Tuna, salmon & avocado flash fried, served with spicy sauce
Ginger Salad$3.00
*gluten free, vegan
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.50
Shrimp, kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Miso Soup$3.00
*gluten free, vegan
Miso soup, tofu, seaweed, scallions
California Roll$5.00
Cucumber, avocado, kani, tobiko
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna inside
Salmon Avo Roll$7.00
Gyoza$6.00
(5) Pan-fried pork dumplings
Salmon Sushi$5.50
Edamame$4.00
Steamed soybeans sprinkled with coarse salt
See full menu

Location

5023 Huguenot Rd

Henrico VA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

