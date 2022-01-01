Go
Old School Bagel Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

519 NW 23rd • $

Avg 4.8 (485 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel$4.99
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Chips$1.75
Meat Lovers Bagel$6.99
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack
Old Smokey$7.25
Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold
Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel$2.69
Avocado Sunrise$4.99
Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
Sooner Club$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served Hot or Cold
2 Oz Flavored$1.59
Individual Bagels$1.39
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel$4.99
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

519 NW 23rd

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
