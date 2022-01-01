Old School Bagel Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
519 NW 23rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
519 NW 23rd
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cajun Corner Uptown
Enjoy our Oklahoma take on Louisiana-style Cajun food. Always hot, fresh and made in house!
Chick N Beer
Prepare for a high-five to your mouth! Elevated double-fried Asian wings and things. We are locally owned and offer over 70 beers with a focus on local craft beer.
Guyutes
Phriends & Phamily since 2015!
Red Rooster
Red Rooster is a new interpretation of the classic neighborhood tavern with all local taps, eclectic wines, and classic cocktails. It’s a gathering place that is inviting and comfortable with a focus on community.
Our menus highlight the best of the seasons. All our eggs, chicken, pork, and beef are 100% pasture-raised and sourced from small, sustainable local farms.