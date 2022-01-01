Go
Old School Bagel Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

12000 NW Expressway • $

Avg 4.7 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Fountain$2.75
Chips$1.75
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel$4.99
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Individual Bagels$1.39
Turkey Avocado$7.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel$4.99
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Old Smokey$7.25
Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold
Sooner Club$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served Hot or Cold
Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel$2.69
Meat Lovers Bagel$6.99
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12000 NW Expressway

Yukon OK

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
