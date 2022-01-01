Go
Oscar Lee's Barbecue

603 N Milwaukee Ave

Popular Items

Fried Chicken (Thursday Only)$15.99
2 pieces of fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed green beans and a fluffy buttermilk biscuit
COMES WITH A MIX OF DARK AND WHITE MEAT, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Wedge Salad$5.95
Mac&Cheese$5.50
Beef Fat Fries$3.50
Brisket$11.95
Burger & Fries$12.00
1/2lb brisket patty, Pulled pork, pepper jack, tomatillo salsa, lettuce and tomato.
Pit Beans
Banana Pudding$4.95
Pulled Pork$7.95
Cornbread$1.95
Location

Libertyville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
