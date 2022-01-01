The Block B&G

Rival Bar

The coati represents the spirit of the space well; it’s known in Mayan culture for its insurgent nature and is widely regarded for its intelligence, curiosity, and playfulness.

In Mesoamerica, the coati is often referred to as “tejon”, a serendipitous tie to South Tejon. CO.A.T.I is a nod to Colorado Springs' rebellious spirit, a call to the lost boys and an invitation to challenge everything.

Represented as an acronym for Colorado Automatic Trolley Interchange, to pay homage to the building’s history, which was used for trolley maintenance for over 5 decades. Its renaissance will see a neon industrial aesthetic that will showcase the original steel web trusses, skylights and brick contrasted against its new thematic energy and experiential street art weaving throughout the building.

