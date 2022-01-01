Go
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill

Delicious. Fresh. Authentic!

2034 E Santa Fe St • $

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$10.89
Cheese quesadilla with choice of protein. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side. Also includes rice and beans of choice on the side.
Chips & Guac$3.50
Chips with a side of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made from scratch.
Tacos$7.89
Two soft flour, corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Rice Bowl$9.95
Bowls are served with traditional rice, choice of protein, choice of beans and fresh toppings of your choice. Bowls also include a side of chips or tortillas
Burrito$8.99
Burritos include chips on the side and are served with traditional rice and choice of protein and beans and fresh toppings inside.
Nachos$9.89
Fresh chips served with Queso and choice of protein with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo as toppings.
SD Of Queso$2.25
Melted cheese made from scratch.
Queso Enchiladas$10.99
Three rolled soft flour tortillas with protein, and toppings of your choice.
Chips & Queso$3.50
Chips with a side of melted cheese made from scratch.
SD Of Chips$1.50
Fresh fried tortilla chips.
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

2034 E Santa Fe St

Olathe KS

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
