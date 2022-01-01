Go
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

So Cal Mexican using fresh ingredients and family recipes

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

530 Church Street • $

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Breakfast Taco$3.19
Bacon, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla
Shrimp Taco$3.75
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
Beef Taco$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
Chicken Taco$3.60
Marinated & grilled chicken with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
Chips & Dip - 4oz$2.99
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
BIG Bfast Burrito$7.25
Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chips & Dip - 8oz$4.25
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 8 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
California Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole
Fish Taco$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

530 Church Street

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

