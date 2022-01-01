Go
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1984 Providence Parkway #104

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Popular Items

Chips &dip 8oz$5.50
Ground beef taco$3.49
Burrito Bowl$9.75
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
Bean Burrito$5.25
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese
Shredded Beef Taco$3.49
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
Chips & Dip - 4oz$3.99
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
Fish Taco$3.75
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Pollo Asado Taco$3.75
Marinated & grilled chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
Carne Asada Taco$3.99
Carne Asada topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet TN 37122

