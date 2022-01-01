Go
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

So Cal Mexican restaurant serving entrees made with fresh local ingredients and family recipes.

5104 Centennial Boulevard

Popular Items

Popular Items

BIG Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla$9.75
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Asada taco salad$9.75
Steak Nachos$10.00
House tortilla chips, topped with marinated steak, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
Chips & Dip - 4oz$3.75
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
Burrito Bowl$9.50
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
Surf & Turf Burrito$10.25
Marinated steak and grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole, Oscar's secret sauce wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Taco$2.99
Your choice of protein topped with egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
Location

5104 Centennial Boulevard

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

