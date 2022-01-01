Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
So Cal Mexican restaurant serving entrees made with fresh local ingredients and family recipes.
5104 Centennial Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
5104 Centennial Boulevard
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pepperfire Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.
elpaseoCANTINA
We're now elpaseoCANTINA. We welcome you to our new and expanded menu where our recipes are sourced from the highest quality ingredients and each Mexican favorite is made from scratch.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!