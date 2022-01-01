Go
Toast

Osceola Mill

A historic 1800s water powered mill converted into a bed & breakfast and restaurant. Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway. Stay in a luxury suite inside the historic mill or rent our antique private cabin.

352 Tye River Tpke

No reviews yet

Location

352 Tye River Tpke

Vesuvius VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Devils Backbone - Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen (Lexington, VA)

No reviews yet

Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is a full service pub offering draft beer, RTD cocktails, delicious food, to-go beer, and merchandise shop. Indoor or outdoor seating is available, reservations are preferred and walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Dog/pet friendly in our outdoor areas only.

Devils Backbone - Roseland Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows

No reviews yet

Devils Backbone Brewpub & Meadows

Devils Backbone Summit

No reviews yet

Devils Backbone Basecamp Breakfast and Brunch

Devils Backbone

No reviews yet

Basecamp Concert Series Pre-Orders

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston