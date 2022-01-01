Osceola Mill
A historic 1800s water powered mill converted into a bed & breakfast and restaurant. Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway. Stay in a luxury suite inside the historic mill or rent our antique private cabin.
352 Tye River Tpke
Location
352 Tye River Tpke
Vesuvius VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
