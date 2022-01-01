Oseyo
Oseyo – which means "Welcome to my Home" -– serves nourishing Korean-American food and specialty cocktails in a modern, yet warm setting.
During COVID-19, Oseyo has shifted its focus to curbside pick-up and delivery as a way to continue assisting the staff with basic needs like rent and groceries.
Much of the menu – along with some special immune-boosting dishes – are available daily from 3 - 8 pm. While we can’t welcome you into our home right now, we love that we get to nourish you in the safe comfort of yours.
1628 E Cesar Chavez • $$
1628 E Cesar Chavez
Austin TX
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
