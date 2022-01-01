Go
Toast

Oseyo

Oseyo – which means "Welcome to my Home" -– serves nourishing Korean-American food and specialty cocktails in a modern, yet warm setting.
During COVID-19, Oseyo has shifted its focus to curbside pick-up and delivery as a way to continue assisting the staff with basic needs like rent and groceries.
Much of the menu – along with some special immune-boosting dishes – are available daily from 3 - 8 pm. While we can’t welcome you into our home right now, we love that we get to nourish you in the safe comfort of yours.

1628 E Cesar Chavez • $$

Avg 4.2 (620 reviews)

Popular Items

Jjin Mandu$14.00
House-made steamed dumplings with pork, beef, and kimchi
Ddukkbokki$13.00
Rice cakes and scallions sautéed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Bokkeumbap$24.00
Comforting house-made kimchi fried rice with pork (ground or belly), fried egg, & roasted seaweed. Served with banchan (kimchi, garlic sesame spinach, marinated bean sprouts).
Gun Mandu$13.00
House-made pan fried dumplings with assorted vegetables and mushrooms.
Jajangmyeon$22.00
A famous Korean - Chinese dish of udon noodles sauteed in a roasted black bean sauce (jajang) with pork (ground or belly) & assorted vegetables. Served with banchan (kimchi, garlic sesame spinach, marinated bean sprouts).
Japchae$20.00
Sweet potato clear noodles stir-fried with seasonal vegetables in soy, garlic, & sesame oil. Served with banchan (kimchi, garlic sesame spinach, marinated bean sprouts).
Bulgogi - Marinated Ribeye$30.00
Thinly sliced marinated rib-eye grilled with onions and carrots and served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, and dipping sauces.
Tong Dak$15.00
Spicy-sweet Korean-style fried chicken.
Daily Banchan$6.00
A set of 3 banchans including housemade fresh kimchi, marinated bean sprouts, and garlic sesame spinach. To make daily banchan vegan, we will substitute our house kimchi (contains fish sauce) with assorted pickles.
Bibimbap$20.00
Korean mixed rice with seasoned vegetables, bulgogi, fried egg, and gochujang sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1628 E Cesar Chavez

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

No reviews yet

Enjoy and Be Stoked!

Native Hostel

No reviews yet

The best local coffee, tea and food. Pick up some of that good good stuff, safely!

Concession Stand

No reviews yet

Serving all your favorite American Comfort Classics on the patio at Hotel Vegas & Volstead Lounge

Il Brutto

No reviews yet

A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open for dine-in and takeaway, Tues-Sat from 4p-9p.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston