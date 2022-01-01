Oseyo – which means "Welcome to my Home" -– serves nourishing Korean-American food and specialty cocktails in a modern, yet warm setting.

During COVID-19, Oseyo has shifted its focus to curbside pick-up and delivery as a way to continue assisting the staff with basic needs like rent and groceries.

Much of the menu – along with some special immune-boosting dishes – are available daily from 3 - 8 pm. While we can’t welcome you into our home right now, we love that we get to nourish you in the safe comfort of yours.



1628 E Cesar Chavez • $$