Oshkosh American restaurants you'll love

Cinder's Charcoal Grill Oshkosh
1002 North main st., Oshkosh
|Popular items
|Double Cheese Burger
|$13.95
Handle a big appetite with a full 12oz juicy beef burger smothered with rich melted American cheese.. The Biggest & Best DBL CB around!
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Topped with 2 slices of American cheese.
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
(8oz) Served with your choice of BBQ, ranch, sweet 'N' sour, or honey mustard sauce
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dockside Tavern
425 Nebraska St, Oshkosh
|Popular items
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|Bacon Guac Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
1501 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Our famous crunch chicken tenders, pearl sugar Belgian waffles,
maple syrup and our sweet mustard dip
|CHICKEN STREET TACOS
|$14.00
Pulled chicken, salsa verde, onions, peppers, and cilantro lime sauce, served on flour tortillas
|BAVARIAN PRETZELS
|$12.00
Bavarian pretzels imported from Germany
served with beer cheese dip